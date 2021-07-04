Quizlet- online quiz night /

The Quizlet guides the user into the online world of the hugely popular pub waters. In addition to offering quizzes on a variety of themes, the site also encourages users with valuable prizes for play, continuous use, and thus engagement. The site is derived from advertising revenue above itself: since the members of the target group are mostly younger users, so the people who advertise them are guaranteed to reach them. The Quizlet was founded by a group of friends in 2019: they wanted to create a surface where the good atmosphere of a pub water can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime and with anyone. Quizzes and trivia questions on the Internet are usually static as well as non-competitive; the Quizlet offers a dynamic solution for this: teams can compete live for real prizes.

"A quiz over them all"

🍻😃🧠