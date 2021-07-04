Train Ticket Booking App | UI/UX Case Study

Hey, been working on my third case study lately. A case study on a train ticket booking app with a simplified and easy to navigate UI. Most of the Govt train ticket booking app or website lacks proper navigation, which makes it tough for the users to achieve their goal.

Head over to my behance account to check out the full case study.

Thanks! :)

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122826803/Train-Ticket-Booking-App-Case-Study-UIUX-