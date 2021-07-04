2d2u Studio

Professional Business Card.

Professional Business Card.
Business Card Design
Used Tool : Adobe Illustrator
Concept : My Own Concept
Size: 2.25 "*3.75" inch
Bleed: 0.25
Color Mode: CMYK

Thank You....
Email: 2d2ustudios@gmail.com
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
