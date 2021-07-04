Candra Adhi

Butland Font

Candra Adhi
Candra Adhi
  • Save
Butland Font san serif font display design monogram logo decorative branding
Download color palette

Butland is a cool, bold and modern display font. This font is ideal for writing web designs, business cards, or pretty much anything else that requires a futuristic touch.

Get The Font Here https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/butland/ref/991064/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Candra Adhi
Candra Adhi

More by Candra Adhi

View profile
    • Like