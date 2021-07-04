Rebecca Munce

Deep Sea Diver

Deep Sea Diver
Had so much fun with this creature and character study. The bright neon palette helped a lot in giving this underwater scene a fantastical and other worldly atmosphere. Also love the bathing suit, would definitely wear one like it.

