Iman GM

My Personal Portfolio Website

Iman GM
Iman GM
  • Save
My Personal Portfolio Website blue homepage clean design graphic design landing page web design figma nextjs personal website portfolio
Download color palette

My personal website. Designed in Figma, Developed using Next.js, Tailwind CSS and GraphCMS

www.imangm.com

Iman GM
Iman GM

More by Iman GM

View profile
    • Like