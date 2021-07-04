Akinkunmi Oyehan

Landing page concept for Credit Card Company

Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan
  • Save
Landing page concept for Credit Card Company cards card uxdesign webapp fintechapp fintech landingpage uiux interfacedesign uidesign
Download color palette

Landing page concept for Credit Card Company

The company provides customised credit card to customer - both physical and virtual cards.

Love the design? You can contact on IG @aoyehan
Or send an email aoyehan@gmail.com

Thanks

Akinkunmi Oyehan
Akinkunmi Oyehan

More by Akinkunmi Oyehan

View profile
    • Like