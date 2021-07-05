Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yoan Almeida

Inspir — Photography inspiration platform

Yoan Almeida
Yoan Almeida
  • Save
Inspir — Photography inspiration platform portfolio photographer brown web design landing typography serif blog photography minimalism minimalist editorial
Download color palette

Hi there 👋

Lately, I've been working on a side project called Inspir. This platform highlights the work of talented photographers every week.

You will find here the work of Sam Richon, thanks to him for his incredible photographic work! You can follow him on his Instagram account or his Website.

Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing ‘L’ if you like this shot !

Stay tuned!

Yoan Almeida
Yoan Almeida
Building the future of work at @eFounders

More by Yoan Almeida

View profile
    • Like