Samudra Roy

Landing page for a payment app in pink to yellow

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
  • Save
Landing page for a payment app in pink to yellow yellow pink payment landing page minimal ui app mockup graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hello peeps,
This is a re-design of my last upload, with a Pink to yellow gradient

Let me know your thoughts on this :D

Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

More by Samudra Roy

View profile
    • Like