UI DESIGN #1

UI DESIGN #1
Hello friends,

Glad to share with you my first UI piece of work today,
it is one of a few homepage concepts created for an online guitar school.

The main idea of the homepage is to be about rock differently in a cool and memorable manner thus motivating website visitors to sign up.

and I used one of my illustrations.
#MadeWithAdobephotoshop
The actual design of the page was #MadeWithAdobeXD.

