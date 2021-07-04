UI DESIGN #1

Hello friends,

Glad to share with you my first UI piece of work today,

it is one of a few homepage concepts created for an online guitar school.

The main idea of the homepage is to be about rock differently in a cool and memorable manner thus motivating website visitors to sign up.

and I used one of my illustrations.

#MadeWithAdobephotoshop

The actual design of the page was #MadeWithAdobeXD.