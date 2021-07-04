Deeezy

Amberlion Groovy Diplay Script Font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Amberlion Groovy Diplay Script Font typeface retrofont scriptfont font typography
Download color palette

Amberlion is a bold 70's script font, with a curvy bold stroke, uprights and fun character. It has Opentype features ligatures of character and alternate lowercase swashes, To give you an extra creative work.

https://deeezy.com/product/33485/amberlion-groovy-diplay-script-font

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like