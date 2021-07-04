Samudra Roy

Landing page for a payment app

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy
  • Save
Landing page for a payment app payment app landing page orange white minimal ui app mockup graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hello peeps,
I just designed a landing page for a payment app. used Orange and white as the contrast.

Let me know your thoughts on this :D

Also I am available for any designing work. Contact me anytime.
Email: samudraroy10@gmail.com

Samudra Roy
Samudra Roy

More by Samudra Roy

View profile
    • Like