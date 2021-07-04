Ali Nazari

Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt

Ali Nazari
Ali Nazari
Hire Me
  • Save
Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt animate animation 2d brand motion designer icon animation logo motion after effects gif motion logo logo animation motion graphics
Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt animate animation 2d brand motion designer icon animation logo motion after effects gif motion logo logo animation motion graphics
Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt animate animation 2d brand motion designer icon animation logo motion after effects gif motion logo logo animation motion graphics
Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt animate animation 2d brand motion designer icon animation logo motion after effects gif motion logo logo animation motion graphics
Download color palette
  1. 01.gif
  2. 02.gif
  3. 03.gif
  4. 04.gif

Animated logo and Loading animation for Jakob Jorstedt, He is one of the best marketers in video games field🎮🕹

Would you like to have a great logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: Alinazari.order@gmail.com

Ali Nazari
Ali Nazari
I'm here to help you to get a awesome logo animation!!
Hire Me

More by Ali Nazari

View profile
    • Like