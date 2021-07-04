Se7enbrands

Zerocalls

Zerocalls brandmark graphic design minimalist logo icon app logo android number 0 zerologo zero call logo call design lettermark logodesign mark logomark symbol logo
Zerocalls is a call bloker android app. It can easily block calls and messages from unwanted, private (hidden, anonymous) or unknown numbers.
Concept:
- Phone
- Number 0

For inquires:
↗️Instagram
📩 se7enbrands.design@gmail.com

