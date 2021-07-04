Haresh Nair

CFO Dashboard

Haresh Nair
Haresh Nair
Hire Me
  • Save
CFO Dashboard product webapp webdesign data branding design creative illustration infographics dashboard visual design ux ui minimal
CFO Dashboard product webapp webdesign data branding design creative illustration infographics dashboard visual design ux ui minimal
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

A CFO dashboard designed to integrate data from multiple systems to give a complete picture of an organization's performance. Client's information cannot be shared due to policies signed mutually.

Haresh Nair
Haresh Nair
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Haresh Nair

View profile
    • Like