AZ Brow Nurse Logo

AZ Brow Nurse Logo makeup eyebrow arizona line art microneedling beauty branding logo
Hi all!

First time trying line art! Here's a logo for a recent client who specialises in permanent makeup application, lip blush pigmentation and microneedling.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Junior Digital Designer, Leeds.

