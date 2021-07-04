Hacke

Music player | Daily Design

Hacke
Hacke
  • Save
Music player | Daily Design dailyui daily design ux ui clean minimal ui ux music player music player app design app music app play song artist palylist
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
I just finished my Daily Design, Music palyer for ios.
If you like it, press "L". Feedback helps me improve and grow

Have a great job?
Contact me: jgerenaiadaviti@gmail.com
See also my website: https://www.behance.net/davitjgerenaia
Wish you a happy day.

Hacke
Hacke

More by Hacke

View profile
    • Like