Case Study Every Thing App 📱✈️🏖
A mobile packing list app for travel preparation.

I developed this case study to go through the whole design process for a mobile packing list app.

You can read the full case study and watch all deliverables on my portfolio
▶️ https://ux.whitewords.io/index.php/portfolio/case-study-every-thing-app/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
