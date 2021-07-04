❤️‍🔥 Amber Heart

💬 Artwork 05 in the "Visual Moods" NFT Series by Vasil Enev. The collection features surreal and abstract digital experiments with shapes, materials and colors.

📁 Details

• June 2021

• Exclusively listed on Foundation

• 3200 × 3200 (1:1)

• PNG File • 300 DPI

The original artwork will be delivered to the NFT owner through cloud storage. Bonus images included.

https://linktr.ee/vasilenev