Jaspreet Kaur Saggu

LOGO DESIGNED FOR RESTURANT'S!!

Jaspreet Kaur Saggu
Jaspreet Kaur Saggu
  • Save
LOGO DESIGNED FOR RESTURANT'S!! design graphic design logo
Download color palette

It is a LOGO designed for a "FOOODIE-BOT". This LOGO is designed for restaurant's bot.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Jaspreet Kaur Saggu
Jaspreet Kaur Saggu

More by Jaspreet Kaur Saggu

View profile
    • Like