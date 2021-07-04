The subway series is back - and what a series it will be.

This could be the coronation. The new kings of New York could hail from Queens, not the Bronx.

For the first time in a long time, the Mets feel like the team in the much better spot. On paper, both teams should be good, World Series contenders - but only one team is playing like a contender - the Mets.

The Mets are good. And they are fun to watch. They built team full of personality and skill. There is a culture of winning and doing it while having fun.

One of the biggest changes in culture to the Mets comes in the form of the 341 million dollar man, Francisco Linder. Paquito. The smile. He operates like field general, analyzing every pitch and every swing of every moment of the game - and he does it with the enthusiasm of a little leaguer.

Another shift in the culture comes from Marcus Stroman. Neither New York team has ever had a uniquely New York player. Marcus Stroman is that. He warms up listening to Bobby Shmurda, he unapologetically wears a durag, he celebrates every strikeout like it’s his last and he will not back down on the mound. He is New York.