Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah

dragon samurai girl

Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah
Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah
  • Save
dragon samurai girl warrior girl dragon japaneseart vector illustration design samurai
Download color palette

This mixed-themed design combines the dragon's head and Japanese culture, depicting the elegance and toughness of female warriors. The color selection is attractive and has a modern cheerful impression. hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah
Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah

More by Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah

View profile
    • Like