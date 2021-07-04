Moez Mustafa

Weeping it Fresh

Moez Mustafa
Moez Mustafa
  • Save
Weeping it Fresh free download apple ios motion website ui logo vector motion graphics graphic design 3d animation pakistan typography design branding illustration moez mustafa
Download color palette

Random Vector illustration .

portfolio : https://lnkd.in/d9iTQ5j

This was something that i came across while playing a
video game .
This post has the mockup and some basic information about the vector illustration.

Apps used :
1. Adobe illustrator
2. Adobe color

#illustration #graphicdesign #photoshop #design #video #mockup

Moez Mustafa
Moez Mustafa

More by Moez Mustafa

View profile
    • Like