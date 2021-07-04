Moh. Taufq Hidayatullah

ASTROLOVE ILLUSTRATION

ASTROLOVE ILLUSTRATION planet atsmosphere future rocket concept design t-shirt vector astronout spaceart illustrarion graphic design
Inspired by the movie themed space , emptiness and loneliness and hope for love . combining the imagination of flowers from the earth to symbolize longing with the faces of astronauts who feel anxious but still hope for a better life. of a future on another planet.

