Pilar Monica Sans

Inspired by visual elements of orchestral music, this typeface is a redesign of the one I did a couple of years ago.

The Sans family is only one among the series of styles that retain the same composition and I will publish later.

Designed in Figma.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
