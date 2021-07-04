Howard Pinsky

3D Japanese House

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
3D Japanese House neon lights neon room madewithsubstance substance stager substance japanese 3d room
Download color palette

I spent the day learning Substance Stager, focusing heavily on materials and lighting. I have a long way to go, but off to a pretty solid start!

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like