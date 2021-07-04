Aurelia Magentha

Angry kitty

Angry kitty vector illustrator 2d animation design branding logo icon illustration animation
This art was for clothing designed I worked with my friend. I am the illustrator and my friend, Soraya, was the owner of the clothing brand in one of the social media.
I created this art depends on my friend's request. She wants to have a cute Japanese cartoon concept. Therefore, I made the kitty that looks mad, and I put the Japanese translate of 'angry' in the upper.

App: medibag

