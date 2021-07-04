Igor Bychkov

App icon design - speedtest

Igor Bychkov
Igor Bychkov
  • Save
App icon design - speedtest flat vector design network ux branding graphic design logo wifi neon speed icon app
Download color palette

Дизайн иконки для приложения "SpeedTest & Wifi Analyzer"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Igor Bychkov
Igor Bychkov

More by Igor Bychkov

View profile
    • Like