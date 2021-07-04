Abhi Alex

Weekend shot!

Weekend shot!
This pandemic has made us depend on social media apps to communicate with our friends,relatives and colleagues like never before. Recently, me and my friends where deciding for a trip after the lockdown restrictions (yes we all are highly optimistic) in our whatsapp group. That's when I thought of this feature which could have been added as most of the decisions nowadays are made virtually.

