Weekend shot!

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This pandemic has made us depend on social media apps to communicate with our friends,relatives and colleagues like never before. Recently, me and my friends where deciding for a trip after the lockdown restrictions (yes we all are highly optimistic) in our whatsapp group. That's when I thought of this feature which could have been added as most of the decisions nowadays are made virtually.