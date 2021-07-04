Foolish Song Title

This is my first project that I collaborated with another person. This is a single song project titled 'Foolish' collaborated with my friends with the band name, 'A Week'. We choose this name because we working together to create this song between a week. This song called 'Foolish' because it tells about a girl who feel like a fool person after breakup with her boyfriend.

In this project I am the illustrator who made this art and also as a singer in this song project.

Also, Mas Terry and Mas Oskar as composer.

For the art, I inspired by the scene in the serial movies named The End of The F***ing World. However, I made it as different as possible to get a new sense of art.



App: Adobe Illustrator and Canva