Foolish Song Title

This is my first project that I collaborated with another person. This is a single song project titled 'Foolish' collaborated with my friends with the band name, 'A Week'. We choose this name because we working together to create this song between a week. This song called 'Foolish' because it tells about a girl who feel like a fool person after breakup with her boyfriend.
In this project I am the illustrator who made this art and also as a singer in this song project.
Also, Mas Terry and Mas Oskar as composer.
For the art, I inspired by the scene in the serial movies named The End of The F***ing World. However, I made it as different as possible to get a new sense of art.
App: Adobe Illustrator and Canva