Cat Plant

Cat Plant mental health gardening cat plant design animal illustration cute character cartoon
Manually drawn digital art I worked on this year; this illustration was submitted for a mental health themed UI app. The size didn't fit Dribble's crop so the full version can be seen on my Behance

