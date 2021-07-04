Kakoi Matheka

Labee Cereals

Kakoi Matheka
Kakoi Matheka
  • Save
Labee Cereals ui ux vector logo minimal design photoshop illustration illustrator branding
Download color palette

A cereal shop based in Nairobi, Kenya

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Kakoi Matheka
Kakoi Matheka

More by Kakoi Matheka

View profile
    • Like