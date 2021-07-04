Ari, Buy and Sell Land - Details & Message

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ari is an upcoming app that lets you buy or sell land. My part on this project was to create a brand for Ari and also work on the UX and UI design of the app.
You are seeing the detail page of a listed land for sale that shows you all the different information that you would like to know regarding that land. Also, there is the messages screen when you can contact directly with the seller.
Looking forward to see what you think about this? Please let me know in the comments below.
Hope you like it :)