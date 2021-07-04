Kakoi Matheka

PELEP

Kakoi Matheka
Kakoi Matheka
  • Save
PELEP ux vector ui minimal logo design photoshop illustration illustrator branding
Download color palette

Pelep logo, a Non Governmental Organization based in Nairobi, Kenya

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Kakoi Matheka
Kakoi Matheka

More by Kakoi Matheka

View profile
    • Like