Read & rocket

Read & rocket graphic design logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
My first proposal for " read & rocket " company
Description : READ & ROCKET is a podcast created to inspire a new generation of avid, curious readers.
For my idea I tried to create a combination between book with a natural image, and rocket.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Power your company with our creative studio
