MD. Anamul Arshad

Water purify website design

MD. Anamul Arshad
MD. Anamul Arshad
  • Save
Water purify website design branding logo illustration typography ux ui landing page design web ui design
Download color palette

I was given a task to design a waterontharder website by a client from Netharlands through fiverr. I have designed 3 page for him a landing page, product page and a shopping page. See full details on behance -> https://www.behance.net/gallery/122776207/Water-Purify-Website-Design

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
MD. Anamul Arshad
MD. Anamul Arshad

More by MD. Anamul Arshad

View profile
    • Like