Designer Joty

Universo Mobile Massage

Designer Joty
Designer Joty
  • Save
Universo Mobile Massage ui vector minimal illustrator flat minimalist logo illustration fashion design design branding design branding
Download color palette

This is my new #logo #design . How is it?

check out full project " www.behance.net/gallery/122818861/UNIVERSO-MOBILE-MASSAGE "

If you need this type of #logo #Branding #Corporate #Identity.

Order here " https://www.fiverr.com/designerjoty "

Thanks

Designer Joty
Designer Joty

More by Designer Joty

View profile
    • Like