Alumni Platform Dashboard

A snippet look of a platform for National University of Singapore alumni to connect with each other to share insights or career and business opportunities in it. There is a forum, mentorship program, jobs opportunity, and many more.
Feedback, thumbs up, or dare to create your project with me? You decide!
Hit me on inspirasimuda.hore@gmail.com
Thank you!