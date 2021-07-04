Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 14

Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy
  • Save
Daily UX Writing - Day 14 ux design ux writing cat app crash error 404
Download color palette

Scenario: A user is shopping using a price comparison app that boasts “real-time” pricing on items. As they are checking the price of an item, something goes wrong. The problem is unknown.

Challenge: Write a message that informs the user that they cannot access the app right now. You cannot specify "why" the app doesn't work, you also want them to continue using the app.

Illustration from CraftWork https://error404.fun/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy

More by Anand Koshy

View profile
    • Like