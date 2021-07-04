Daily UX Writing - Day 13

Scenario: A short-haul truck driver has a phone app that monitors his route, schedule, fuel & deliveries.

He has 6 more deliveries before stopping for fuel and lunch. Due to unexpected traffic, he’s behind schedule.

He can choose to stay on his planned route for a few more stops, but risk running low on fuel and missing lunch, or he can get fuel and lunch now and finish the deliveries later.

Challenge: Write a push notification alerting him of this dilemma and options.