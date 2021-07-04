Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 12

Scenario: A user is creating an account. When they come to the step where they are asked to enter their name, they get an error message. A fraud detection software thinks their name is fake—but it’s wrong 5% of the time.

Challenge: Write an error message that prompts them to fix the error without shaming them for having a fake-sounding name.

Illustration from DrawKit https://www.drawkit.io/

Jul 4, 2021
