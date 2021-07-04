Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 11

Scenario: An elderly user is doing a Google search to find an easy way to buy contact lenses online.

Challenge: Write a title and meta description for a website that sells subscription contact lenses delivered to a user every 30 days—convince them to try it.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
