Developmental Cell Cover for Volume 56, Issue 12

The cover related to the article "CloneSeq: A highly sensitive analysis platform for the characterization of 3D-cultured single-cell-derived clones" by Danny Bavli, Xue Sun, Chen Kozulin, Dena Ennis, Alex Motzik, Alva Biran, Shlomi Brielle, Adi Alajem, Eran Meshorer, Amnon Buxboim, and Oren Ram.

https://www.cell.com/developmental-cell/issue?pii=S1534-5807(20)X0013-X#