Daily UX Writing - Day 10

Daily UX Writing - Day 10
Scenario: The user is trying to view a website to help them buy a car. But, the content can’t load without the user’s location. They need to enter their ZIP code and first name.

Challenge: Ask them where they live and who they are without sounding like you're unnecessarily mining their data.

Illustration from DrawKit https://www.drawkit.io/

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
