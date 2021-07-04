habib nasiri

Banking App Design - Part2

habib nasiri
habib nasiri
  • Save
Banking App Design - Part2 transaction card finance banking app graphic design 3d animation branding logo icon illustration mobile design app design ux ui
Download color palette

It was designed 2 years ago!

✉️ I'm available to hire
Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base.

Open for new projects:habib.nassiry@gmail.com

follow me on Instagram I Uplabs I Linkedin I dribbble

habib nasiri
habib nasiri

More by habib nasiri

View profile
    • Like