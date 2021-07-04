Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 9

Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy
  • Save
Daily UX Writing - Day 9 ui design ux design error checkout credit card car rental
Download color palette

Scenario: The user is trying to rent a car using an application but the credit card on file has expired.

Challenge: Write them an error message so that they can correct the problem.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy

More by Anand Koshy

View profile
    • Like