Daily UX Writing - Day 8 music player ux design announcement concert charli xcx spotify
Scenario: The user is a casual music fan and (on occasion) goes to live concerts. They have a music player app on their phone.

Challenge: Tell the user that one of their favorite bands is playing live in their town. How would you compel them to want to go?

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
