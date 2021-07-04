Hardik Kumawat

3D Icons

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat
  • Save
3D Icons mic microphone video camera wrench settings icons icon design 3d blender3d 3d modelling blender
Download color palette

Graphics for Camera-microphone Settings page for a website.
Made in Blender.
For some reason, the image after uploading here looks blurry as compared to the original file uploaded.

Hardik Kumawat
Hardik Kumawat

More by Hardik Kumawat

View profile
    • Like