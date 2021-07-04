Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 7

Daily UX Writing - Day 7
Scenario: A sports fan is at a wedding while their favorite team is playing against their arch-rivals. Their team scores.

Challenge: How would you, quickly, let the sports fan know about the latest play, the current score, and the key players? Write it.

Posted on Jul 4, 2021
