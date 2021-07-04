Anand Koshy

Daily UX Writing - Day 5

Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy
  • Save
Daily UX Writing - Day 5 ux design error screen app crash
Download color palette

Scenario: The user works in graphic design. While critiquing a design in a mobile app, their phone abruptly turns off. When they restart the phone, they reopen the app.

Challenge: Write a message that the user will read immediately upon opening the app. What do they need to know? What steps (if any) do they need to take to recover their content? What if they can't recover the content?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Anand Koshy
Anand Koshy

More by Anand Koshy

View profile
    • Like